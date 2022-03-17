BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from police.

42 year-old Julia Frink was arrested around 1:00 AM Thursday morning. After failing to stop at a red light on Broad Avenue in Binghamton, police attempted to preform a lawful stop, which Frink did not comply with.

She then led police on a short, low speed chase. She drove to Interstate 81 southbound and came to a stop, blocking traffic from the interstate.

Police say Frink refused to exit the vehicle at first and fought with deputies as she was removed. Police were also able to determine the vehicle had been stolen Wednesday evening.

Frink was arrested and the vehicle was returned to its owner.

She was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving and eight vehicle and traffic law violations.