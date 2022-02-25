BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton woman has been arrested after crashing her car into a patrol car while allegedly intoxicated.

22 year-old Kiarra McGregor was arrested last night following a crash on Upper Court Street.

A Sheriff’s Deputy had stopped a pickup truck and was talking with the driver on the side of the road, around 10:30 PM, when McGregor drove directly into the patrol car.

The crash pushed the patrol car forward about 25 feet, causing it to bump into the back of the pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 36 year-old man, was by the patrol car from behind.

He complained of pain to his buttocks but did not seek further treatment.

McGregor was given a series of field sobriety tests that she did poorly on and was arrested under the suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

She was taken to the Sheriff’s office, where she refused to submit a chemical test of her breath.

She was released with appearance tickets for the City of Binghamton Court.