BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Jared Kraham says Binghamton will now be using drone technology to assist with vacant property inspections.

The City is partnering with a Buffalo-based company called EagleHawk.

Kraham says that using this technology will give a more detailed overview of its vacant properties while reducing the time and money it would normally take the City to do so.

CEO Patrick Walsh says the business has been around for 5 years and it’s been used to inspect government buildings, university buildings and more.

“Drone technology offers transnational benefits and helping the city inspectors see things they couldn’t really see before and keep them out of harms way by helping them inspect roofs and building facades and see things from a unique perspective,” he said.

EagleHawk will conduct drone inspections on 17 different vacant properties around Binghamton.

The drones have sensors and high-definition cameras to collage high-resolution images.

The program is being funded from a grant from the New York State Attorney General’s office.