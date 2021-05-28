Three B.U. Bearcats baseball players awarded America East honors

VESTAL, NY – While their season may be over, three Binghamton University baseball players are still standing out in the eyes of the conference as they were awarded with America East Conference honors earlier this week.

Thomas Babalis, only a sophomore and the reigning America East Rookie of the Year, earned First Team All-Conference honors after a dominant effort as the team’s ace.

He won 4 of his 10 starts this season and boasted a 2.86 ERA this season, good for 3rd in the entire conference.

He also finished 14th in the entire NCAA with 4 complete games.

Alex Baratta was named All-Conference 2nd team.

The senior started all 36 games for the Bearcats, hitting .306 in that span while driving in a team-high 21 runs and smacked 2 homers.

Lastly, Jack Collins got it done on the field and in the classroom as he was named to the All-Academic Team.

Collins won 3 games on the mound with a 3.98 ERA, almost as good as his 3.71 GPA.

He even led the country in ERA for the 1st month of the season after not allowing only 2 runs through his first 27 and a third innings.