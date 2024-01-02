BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton University Distinguished Professor has been honored once again for his contributions to the invention of the lithium-ion battery.

M. Stanley Whittingham was recently chosen as the joint winner of the $3 million 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize. The prize recognizes how the combination of solar energy and lithium battery storage is overcoming climate change. It was presented by the Prime Minister of Vietnam.

“I am truly honored to be chosen for this prestigious honor,” said Whittingham. “VinFuture’s efforts to recognize green and sustainable energy is a noble cause, and one I am extremely proud to have played a role in.”

For over 30 years, Whittingham has been a pioneer in the development of lithium-ion batteries. Whittingham, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019, holds the original patent on the use of intercalation chemistry in high-power density, highly reversible lithium batteries.

The awards ceremony took place in Hanoi, Vietnam and was broadcasted live worldwide. Whittingham was one of four winners who surpassed 1,400 nominations from 90 countries and territories.

According to organizers, the awarded breakthroughs have a profound impact on the present and future of humanity in crucial fields such as green and sustainable energy, climate change response, sustainable agriculture, food security, and healthcare – impacting the lives of billions of people worldwide.

The VinFuture Prize was established in 2020 by the VinFuture Foundation in Vietnam. It honors inventors and researchers from academic institutions, research centers, and the industrial sector worldwide, celebrating groundbreaking scientific research and technological innovations.