VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University received a significant grant to expand its word class research.

Binghamton is one of just 18 recipients that will share $100 million in U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) funding from the Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP) Directorate.

BU will be awarded $6 million from the Accelerating Research Translation (ART) program over the course of four years. The agreement will aid in pivotal research and innovation.

“The NSF ART project is an exciting opportunity for our campus,” said Binghamton President Harvey Stenger. “Binghamton’s growth trajectory and societal impact through research, entrepreneurship and economic development activities will be further fueled by this investment.”

Binghamton’s Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Discovery (EXCEED) Project will utilize the funding to modernize research. The team will shift from traditional technology transfer and licensing to use-inspired and industry-informed studies by engaging various types of research communities.

Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships Olga Petrova led the development process of the proposal.

“I am extremely honored by the selection of Binghamton EXCEED as part of the first ART cohort. As a scientist by training, I am particularly eager to work with our research community to support and empower them to translate their work into real-world applications,” said Petrova.

Binghamton is looking to not only to expand the university’s research efforts but promote societal and economic growth.

“The NSF support will increase the ability of Binghamton to translate cutting-edge research outputs of our faculty, staff and students. The Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships will engage university researchers with company commercialization partners or in launching regional spinouts that can develop competitive, innovative products and services,” said Per Stromhaug, Associate Vice President for Innovation and Economic Development and co-principal investigator on the project.

Binghamton EXCEED programming will have a critical connection with industry, helping its faculty and students take the next steps in their research. The initiative will also provide vital seed funding that will kickstart use-inspired research projects based on industry feedback.

“We designed EXCEED to apply a ‘get, keep, grow’ approach for engaging the research community early and often – to assist them in setting and re-setting course based on feedback from mentors and potential company commercialization partners, mentors and end users,” said Senior Director of Technology Transfer Scott Hancock.

The ART Project will train students and postdoctoral researchers in translational research, a type of study that directly benefits human needs, and help them in a wide range of careers. The program will provide students with curricular and extracurricular technology translation and entrepreneurship training as well as wages.

“While building the research translation capacity of our university, the EXCEED project will greatly increase the practical training and career development opportunities for our faculty and students,” said Binghamton Provost Donald Hall.

Through the ART Program, recipient institutions will have the chance to work will a mentoring university that is known for its advancements in translational research. Columbia University will serve as Binghamton’s mentor on the project. The universities will share resources, networks and best practices.

“The SUNY system overall, and Binghamton in particular, is already a strong contributor to New York State’s innovation ecosystem. We at Columbia are extremely pleased to help Binghamton bring those contributions to the next level, translating even more innovations from the lab to the market for the benefit of society,” said Senior Vice President of Applied Innovation at Columbia University Orin Herskowitz.

The NSF TIP Directorate ART program is authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and addresses the gap between academic research and the products, tools, and services needed by Americans.

For more information, visit binghamton.edu.