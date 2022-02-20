VESTAL, NY – Inside the BU Events Center, Binghamton battled with UMass Lowell in hopes of snapping their 8-game losing streak.

1st quarter, Birna Benonysdottir to Jalyn Van Dyke who just gets the shot off before the shot clock expired. She finished with 11 points.

Denai Bowman with a bouncer down to Benonysdottir, and Birna pivots and hits the fall away jumper.

Further along, Cassidy Roberts swings it to Benonysdottir up top and she shows off the range. Birna finished with 12 points, 1 of 4 Bearcats that scored in double digits.

They were led, once again, by Denai Bowman, who makes some moves there and knocks down the shot.

Bowman netted 20 in this one along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Clare Traeger added another 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Binghamton picks up an enormous conference win and snap their 8-game skid with a 71-54 win.

BU will look to string together back-to-back wins when they head to Hartford on Monday.

The Bearcats and Hawks tip off at 5 PM.