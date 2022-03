BALTIMORE, MD – The Binghamton University men’s basketball team wrapped up it’s regular season schedule Tuesday night down in Baltimore against UMBC.

John McGriff and Christian Hinckson led BU scorers with 15 points each, but that was not enough.

The Bearcats fall 78-68 and end the season 8-10 in the America East.

BU will be the 6-seed and will most likely head to New Hampshire for their conference quarterfinal match-up this Sunday.