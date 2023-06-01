BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Artists in the Southern Tier are invited to apply to the inaugural Binghamton 2 Degrees: Live at Confluence Park Community Arts Festival, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, at Confluence Park in Binghamton.

Binghamton 2 Degrees is a Binghamton University initiative that aims to encourage people to imagine what the Binghamton area will look like under 2 degrees of climate change and how that would impact the Southern Tier. Organizers are looking for work that may capture the natural beauty of Broome County, serve as a catalyst to motivate a sense of community advocating for policy reform together, and inspire viewers to take action in ways that make sense to them.

The entry deadline is Saturday, Jul. 15. Accepted artists will be informed via email by Aug. 1 and will be awarded an honorarium of $250. This is a free event; the application form can be accessed online.