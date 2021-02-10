Binghamton University upping COVID testing for spring semester

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today was the final move-in day at Binghamton University, and a big question is how the upgraded testing protocols will be implemented for students and staff.

Similar to the move-in process back in August, upon arrival on the campus, students were required to stop by the COVID testing site to receive their test.

The largest change began this Monday as students, faculty, and staff are now required to be tested once a week, more than doubling their previous testing measures.

For those who test positive, B-U has roughly 150 to 200 rooms across 3 buildings available for isolation.

Dave Hubeny says they are using multiple testing methods to increase their capacity this semester, a rapid test and a pooled test.

With varying result times, a student’s living arrangement determines which test they’ll receive.

“Because of the timing difference on those two tests, we’re sending our rapid tests to our resident students because they live with roommates in congregate housing. So, we want to make sure we kind of nip that in the bud as early as possible. Then, the pooled test will be everyone else. All of our off-campus students, all of our employees,” says Hubeny.

The rapid test results come back within 15 to 20 minutes, while the pooled tests take roughly 24 hours to produce results.

Hubeny says the campus is anticipating around 10 to 12,000 tests administered weekly, with all those who are on campus being responsible for setting up their own appointments via a weekly email reminder.