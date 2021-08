BINGHAMTON, NY – Following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday, Binghamton University is now requiring a vaccine for all of its students.

Students will have until September 28th to get their vaccine or will face repercussions if they do not have a religious or medical exemption.

Students who qualify for an exemption will still be required to undergo weekly testing.

BU facility and staff are not required to get the vaccine, but are greatly encouraged to do so.