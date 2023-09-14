VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University’s Anderson Center for the Performing Arts will kick off its 2023-24 Center Series with a night of African dancing.

“Step Afrika!”, an African American dance company, will perform at the theatre on September 30th. The troupe will bring their blend of African stepping, contemporary dance and unique storytelling to create a night of fun for all ages.

Previously, “Step Afrika!” has performed for for Former President Barack Obama, as well as starred in an Off-Broadway show.

The show is scheduled for 7:30.

Tickets are already available and will range from $25 to $60 for members of the general public.

To purchase tickets or to learn more information visit, Anderson.binghamton.edu.