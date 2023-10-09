VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Students of Binghamton University are coming together tonight to stand against hate and voice their unwavering support for the state of Israel.

On October 9 at 6:30 p.m., students will unite in the university’s Peace Quad for “Unite Against Terror,” a candlelit vigil to raise awareness for the challenges faced by Israel as well as Jewish people across the globe as they advocate for change because no one should ever endure the horrors of terrorism.

According to the students, the event is more than just a gathering, it is a statement of solidarity, remembrance, and advocacy.

In the face of ongoing terror attacks in Israel, those in attendance will honor the memory of the victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks, pay their respects to those who have suffered, and ensure their stories do not go unrecognized in the pursuit of peace, justice, and safety.