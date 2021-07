BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University Class of 2020 is getting their commencement ceremony.

While there were 10 virtual ceremonies for the grads in December, there will be an in-person ceremony in October thanks to the lifted New York State guidelines.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 10, as part of Homecoming Weekend.

If you’re a 2020 grad who wants to attend, you can find a form to fill out here.