VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Amidst the ongoing Hamas terror attacks in Israel, Binghamton University students are voicing their support for Palestine.

Students for Justice in Palestine is hosting a rally for Palestinian solidarity on October 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The students will be rallying for support of Palestinian autonomy and liberation as they honor the civilians of Gaza and pray for their safety. Those planning to attend are asked to bring Keffiyehs and flags to show their support of Palestine.

The rally follows efforts made by Jewish students on Monday as they held a candlelit vigil to show their unwavering support of Israel and advocate for change, peace, and justice for all.