Binghamton University students take a closer look into invasive species

BINGHAMTON, NY – A senior at BU spent his last year focusing on his independent study.

Brendan Enochs started his independent study in the fall with one of his professors.

He spends his time in the Nature Preserve on campus looking into soil and invasive species.

Soil plays a very important role in our everyday lives, humans and criters depend on it.

According to Enochs, invasive species are a big problem in this country and globally in the U.S.

“Yeah hopefully it will build to our current understanding of the impact of invasive species on biological communities especially soil communities and using that information can help better form management practices to deal with them,” says Enochs.

Billions of dollars are spent on invasive species managment, and different species require different managment practices.

They laid leaf litter bags throughout the nature preserve and in a few short weeks they will collect the bags and see what critters colonized them.

This research is far from over but Enochs just hopes that this will give people a better understanding.