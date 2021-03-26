Binghamton University students plan rally against hate crimes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Asian students at Binghamton University are holding a rally tomorrow to demand that the administration do more to combat Asian hate crimes on campus.

The event was in the planning stages prior to the recent shooting of multiple Asian victims in the Atlanta area that drew national attention to the issue.

Students say they’re frustrated with a lack of transparency from school officials when it comes to reporting bias crimes against Asian-Americans.

Winnifred Jing is a member of the Asian Student Union as well as the Pan Asian Leaders Council which was formed this school year to address the rising number of Asian hate crimes.

Jing says the administration only recently acknowledged racist graffiti on campus as well as Zoom bombing, where a student joins a Zoom class that they’re not a member of and makes racist comments.

“It’s pretty dangerous if things are happening but we don’t know exactly what’s happening, how often it’s happening, who exactly is getting targeted. It’s like we’re living in an environment where you don’t even know how dangerous it is for you,” says Jing.

Jing says she also wants to know what the university is doing to investigate these acts and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Saturday’s rally will take place at the Peace Quad at noon and will feature several speakers and a march around the campus’s circular drive commonly referred to as “the brain.”

The university released a statement saying it stands in solidarity with its Asian-American students and asks anyone who experiences or witnesses acts of violence, harassment, intimidation or bias to report them immediately to the University Police.

Binghamton University released the following as part of a longer response:

The University strives to be as open and transparent as possible regarding incidents of racial bias and harassment, while at the same time protecting the rights of both victims and the accused. There will be times as well when the University will withhold information pending investigation in order to prevent the dissemination of misinformation and the possible concern about undermining the integrity of an investigation. Further, while deplorable, incidents of this type often fall under the purview of First Amendment free speech rights and are not actionable by a public university. Though the University has forcefully condemned racist language many times in the past, the speakers have a protected right of expression, even when they use that right to use disgusting language and express deplorable ideas. To address these types of incidents, the campus has hosted campus forums with the most recent being Policing Free Speech. Additional information relating to free speech can be found on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion website at https://www.binghamton.edu/diversity-equity-inclusion/resources/speech.html.

This the the list of demands BPALC sent to the University:

BPALC Demands to Administration by Emily Venuti on Scribd