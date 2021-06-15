Binghamton University students intern with Motili despite pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – Although many internships were paused during the pandemic, one business with an office in Binghamton found a way to give some local college students some real world experience.

Motili, an HVAC company worked closely with B-U, and an organization called MoreIntern to take on 6 interns.

Motili provides heating and air conditioning solutions for single family, multi family, and commercial clients

The students each worked with mentors on projects that included an auto-updating, real-time dashboard that helped the company track data to determine if it was hitting its daily, weekly, monthly and yearly goals.

MoreIntern works to identify qualified interns.

Motili’s senior project manager Tom Colwell joined with MoreIntern President Steven Popovich to create the internship program.

“Their majors came from various backgrounds, financial economics, accounting, other business related fields, and they where interested in using some type of analytical approach to help solve problems. So when they explained to me their desire to learn more about programming languages, or smart sheets, excel. to create algorithms to help create business solutions to companies I knew that they were perfect,” says Popovitch.

“With these initiates they did a couple of things, one is we had the opportunity to meet at the end of all this and kind of celebrate our wins. So along the way the initiates that the worked on with us gave us an opportunity to feed live data back to our clients that we weren’t necessarily seeing to begin with, and it also gave us a chance to get maybe a little more market traction,” says Colwell.

Colwell and Popovitch say that the internship benefited both the students and the company.