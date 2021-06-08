Binghamton University students donate over $14,000 to local nonprofit organizations

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University students who are part of the Masters of Public Administration (MPA) program, and undergraduate students from the Philanthropy and Civil Society raised over $14,000 to be donated to select nonprofits.

In the fight towards eliminating the food deserts existing in Binghamton’s North Side, the MPA students chose to donate the $4,165 they raised to the Greater Grocery Store, and initiative of the Broome County Council of Churches.

The Council of Churches intends to use these gifted funds to match spending done by low-income customers to purchase more fresh food and produce.

Students had to adapt from their annual in-person event to a virtual Party with a Purpose, consisting of games, speakers, and networking opportunities.

Undergraduate students in the Philanthropy and Civil Society course raised a total of $10,000 which they have chose to donate to two organizations.

Gigi’s Playhouse in Vestal received $7,500 to assist in general support due to the loss in fundraising revenue they have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gigi’s Playhouse provides people with Down syndrome, and their families services and support.

Students also chose to donate $2,500 to the STACK Project.

This organization is new to the Southern Tier, and provides young people an education in finical literacy to better prepare them in money management and finical decisions.

The funding for these donations source from The Learning by Giving Foundation, a class which teaches students habits if giving to last them their lifetimes.