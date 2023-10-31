VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Hundreds of Binghamton University students gathered on campus Monday evening to honor the life of a fellow peer.

After Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger announced the tragic death of a sophomore woman, the student body was quick to show their unwavering support of the campus community with a silent vigil. Held on the University’s Peace Quad, participants remained silent for over an hour as they stood in solidarity, honoring the life of the victim.

The deceased student was identified as a woman from Niskayuna, New York. She was a Computer Science major in the Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science. Despite being a sophomore, she held a junior ranking at the university.

During the event, organizers lit and distributed candles along with flowers and handouts listing mental health resources. Several students provided their own flowers as well as letters in the victim’s memory. The letters included words of encouragement and mental health recourses for those who may also be struggling with mental illness. A number of the letters also referenced suicide, though her cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the college.

The vigil concluded with students placing flowers and candles around a tree on the Peace Quad in the student’s memory. The event was announced and organized by the Thurgood Marshall Pre-law Society, a student empowerment organization.

On Monday morning, Campus Police and Harpur’s Ferry responded to the Bartle Library Tower. There, they discovered the student deceased at the base of the 15-story building. An investigation into the incident began shortly after and classes were canceled for the day. As the investigation concluded, the campus reported that foul play was not a factor in her death.

A second memorial was also set up at the scene of the victim’s death. The memorial includes flowers, candles, and letters as well. Some students also left notes with their phone numbers, encouraging those in need to reach out.

If you or someone you know may benefit from the assistance of a counselor, the University Counseling Center can be reached at (607) 777-2772. They can also get in touch with the Office of the Dean of Students and the CARE team by dialing the number 607-777-2804.