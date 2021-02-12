Binghamton University Spring Semester underway

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today was day 2 of classes at Binghamton University, with the student move-in process completed.

That included all students who were new to campus, which is roughly 300, and they were greeted with a small celebration inside the Union Center Marketplace.

President Harvey Stenger made an appearance, and gave an update on how the process went bringing everyone back to campus

According to Stenger, out of over 6,000 tests administered for on-campus students during the last week, only 7 came back positive.

Stenger says the start to this semester feels better than the fall, and that there are measurements in place to ensure students can enjoy themselves while staying safe through the next few months.

“We’ve done as much as we can to make the campus fun. We’ve got an outdoor skating rink. We’ve got lights on the Peace Quad. So, it just kind of livens it up. But, once they star getting into their classes and start their nose to the grindstone, it’ll be a little bit more normal. But, I do feel more optimistic sense, not just me, but the whole campus, this semester,” says Stenger.

Stenger reiterated B-U’s testing policy for the semester, saying they’ll be testing every student who comes on campus twice a week, roughly 11,000 tests.

Stenger also described the shortened, 14-week spring semester as a sprint, with no designated breaks for students outside of the 3 rejuvenation days added to the academic calendar.

Classes are scheduled to end on May 18th, with finals to directly follow.