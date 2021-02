Along with new classes, BU students will also have an opportunity to take part in a new recreational activity on campus.

A new ice skating rink has been set up for the spring semester on the Old Dickinson Co-Rec Field.

The rink includes free skate rentals for BU students, faculty, and staff.

The rink is limited to 30 skaters at a time to ensure proper distancing, and masks must be worn at all times.

The rink is open every day from noon until 8, with hopes of keeping it up until March 17th.