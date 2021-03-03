Binghamton University sees spike in COVID-19 positive cases

BINGHAMTON, NY – The number of positive COVID tests on the Binghamton University campus are rising at a rapid rate.

Based on their 14-day rolling average, B-U has seen 437 positive tests come back.

Since February 27th, the university has had 140 new cases.

The numbers have jumped significantly each day, with no new positives on the 28th, but then 48 on the 1st, and 70 new cases yesterday.

There are also 535 students under mandatory quarantine.

A BU spokesperson said that the campus remains under the 5% threshold, currently at 2.15, and have taken precaution to keep it there, including pausing most campus activities, moving to take-out dining, and limiting bus runs.

The spokesperson says the campus attributes the steep incline in positives to large, social gatherings by students while not wearing masks.