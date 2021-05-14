Binghamton University School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences students graduate

VESTAL, NY – The inaugural class of Binghamton University pharmacy school students received their hoods today.

The idea of creating a pharmacy program at BU started 7 years ago.

It wasn’t easy, but finally back in 2017, it opened to incoming freshman.

It’s a 4 year program with a brand new state of the art facility in Johnson City.

The founding dean of the program, Gloria Meredith, says she moved here in 2015 and had no idea what the future had in store for this program.

“I’m going to have trouble not being in tears when I do my speech today, because you would think that this is a very long journey but it was just yesterday when I was a school of one, with no students,” Meredith said.

This morning, 56 students graduated and received their doctor of pharmacy degree.

Graduate Femi Popoola was chosen to speak on behalf of his class.

Popoola says this is a huge honor.

“This is a moment that we’ve all worked for, and this moment, the gravity of it is not lost in any way. In this moment, the only thing I can really think about is just being grateful for the faculty, the amount of work and dedication they put towards making this phenomenal program cannot be understated,” he says.

They wanted to make this graduation feel as real as they could while still staying safe.

Every student was only allowed two tickets, they wore masks the whole time and remained socially distanced.

Dean Meredith says every student already has a position in the pharmacy world lined up.