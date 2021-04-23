Binghamton University recital features diverse opera

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two Binghamton University graduate voice students will be sharing the music of their cultures during a first of its kind virtual recital this evening.

Tenor Tshombe Selby and Soprano Kelsey Watts will perform a concert titled “The Fellowship of Two Clarks: An Evening of Culture Through Music.”

Both opera singers are recipients of the Clifford D Clark Diversity Fellowship.

In addition to some duets featuring standard opera repertoire, Selby will perform Negro spirituals while Watts, who is Filipina, will sing Kundiman which are folk songs from the Philippines.

Watts says the pandemic has made performing difficult so she jumped at the opportunity.

“When Tshombe came to me with this idea, I was like ‘Yes! Thank God. Let’s do it!’ And also, issues of diversity in classical music and opera have been in the spotlight recently,” says Watts.

Selby says he hopes this becomes an annual tradition for graduate music students attending B-U on the Clark fellowship.

The recital takes place tonight at 7:30 and each singer will include information about their cultural music and there will be a Q and A session afterward.

You can find a link to RSVP here.