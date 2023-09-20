BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University continues to gain national respect and accreditation for its academics as it receives its highest rank ever on U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges list.

The annual college rating revealed that Binghamton is now ranked #73 in the best national universities category. Binghamton was previously ranked #83 on the list and is now ahead of prominent schools such as Fordham University, Temple University and Clemson University. Binghamton was also rated #34 for public colleges and #85 for the best value in the nation.

“I’m thrilled to learn that Binghamton has reached its best-ever position on such a well-known and well-respected list,” said Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger. “It’s a testament to our continued growth and pursuit of excellence, and a reminder to students and parents that Binghamton is one of the top colleges in the nation.”

U.S. News focuses on 17 measures of academic quality to assess universities across the nation in order to compile its rankings. These factors include graduation and retention rates, student selectivity, financial resources per student, class size and the percent of faculty with terminal degrees in their field. The reports also consider factors such as the student-to-faculty ratio, average federal loan debt of graduates, and a peer assessment is also taken into account.

For the past 25 years, U.S. News has named Binghamton one of the top 50 public universities in the nation. Binghamton continues to be ranked amongst many other academic categories, proving its growing success. This year, Binghamton placed #43 in the rankings of schools that are best for veterans, #73 for social mobility, #67 for nursing, and #80 for psychology. It also ranked #118 in the business category, #112 for economics, and #117 for computer science.

“When I came to Binghamton in 2022, I was well-aware of the University’s esteemed reputation – as a premier research institution buoyed by robust academic programs – and I’m happy to see that reputation grow on a national scale. We’re right up there with very high-profile universities,” said Binghamton University Provost Donald Hall.

Binghamton was also named to Forbes “Top colleges in America” list, The Wall Street Journal’s “Best Colleges in the U.S.” and Money’s “Best Colleges in America 2023” list.