BINGHAMTON N.Y -Binghamton University is being praised for its excellence and value as new college rankings come out this fall.

BU has been recognized by U-S News and World Report’s America’s Best Colleges, where it’s ranked 31st among public colleges and universities.

BU has been ranked in other publications as well, placing in lists such as Best Graduate Schools and Best Value Colleges.

The rankings look at aspects such as faculty, students, areas of study and majors.