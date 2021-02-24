Binghamton University puts major COVID-19 restrictions in place as virus cases increase

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following a surge in COVID cases at Binghamton University, the campus is implementing some major restrictions.

An email was sent out to all students, staff, and faculty on Monday saying that the campus had hit a positivity rate of 2.4 percent on a 14 day rolling average.

While in-person classes will continue, the university announced limitations that went into effect yesterday and until further notice.

Those include the cancellation of club and intramural sports, all non-classroom student activities, dining facilities becoming take-out only, and the closure of multiple areas across campus.

Intercollegiate sports were put on pause for yesterday, but have since been allowed to return to play.

The restrictions are being updated on a daily basis through the university’s website, Binghamton.edu.