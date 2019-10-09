Binghamton University professor wins Nobel Prize

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Binghamton University has a Nobel Laureate.

Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Materials Science M Stanley Whittingham has won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

He’s sharing the prize with 2 other researchers for their independent work in developing the lithium ion battery.

Whittingham made his groundbreaking discoveries while working for Exxon in the 1970’s.

Since coming to BU in 1988, he has continued his research into rechargeable lithium batteries, which these days power many things from smart phones to electric cars.

Whittingham, who received the news this morning while in Germany, spoke with reporters via Skype.

He says the prize is certain to raise the profile of the university and make research grants easier to attain.

“This will make more people know of the university, it’ll also make people look up where is Binghamton. I think people will become much more aware of what’s going on. The profile of our science and engineering has been growing over the last 5 or 10 years and this will help it grow even further,” says Whittingham.

Since coming to Binghamton, Whittingham has already secured over 7 million dollars in federal research grants for the university.

Over his career, he has published more than 200 articles in scholarly journals and received 16 patents.

The prizes will be presented to the Nobel Laureates in Stockholm, Sweden on December 10th, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.