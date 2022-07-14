VESTAL, NY – It’s that time of year again when incoming freshman take their first steps towards growing accustomed to the college lifestyle.

Binghamton University’s student orientation runs throughout July; there are three-thousand incoming freshmen this year.

Today, roughly 350 students and 325 family members began the orientation process.

Students get a first look at their dorms, as well as opportunities to get a head start with extracurriculars such as clubs, and intramural sports.

The assistant director for the new student programs at BU Alyssa Cohen says that this year, the school has prepared several interactive activities for the new students.

Assistant Director for New Student Programs at Binghamton University, Alyssa Cohen says, “They learn important strategies to help them be successful in their first semester here at Binghamton, and college in general. So I think it’s incredibly important that students attend and just absorb all of the information. Obviously we can’t teach them every single thing about the university, so, we really focus on what they need for that first semester, that first year, to make them successful and have a great time here at Binghamton.”

This year, instead of the average campus tour, BU has set-up an interactive scavenger hunt around the university.

There are also educational opportunities for family members to understand their role in supporting students, while allowing them to become independent.

Cohen says an important aspect of orientation is teaching students what she calls, “Binghamton 101”.

Students who are not from this area learn the basic history of our community and the university’s part in it.