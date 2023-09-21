VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University announced that it has received state funding to hire new specialists to work alongside student affairs.

The Vice President for Student Affairs at BU, Brian Rose says that the new funding is going to bolster the university’s mental health, career services, and disability services. Additionally, the school is creating extra satellite locations for food pantries in Downtown Binghamton and Johnson City.

Rose says that the increased specialization creates a more inclusive atmosphere for the students.

“Develop relationships with employers and those sectors that are mutually beneficial. We can learn from them what they need in our graduates and our interns, and we can use their capacity to help train our students to effectively fill the roles that they need. And test drive our students through internships and teach them,” said Rose.

Rose says that for disability services for example, the University can hire a specialist in eating disorders to connect with students on that specific topic.

He says that over 2,000 students enrolled at BU have a disability.