Binghamton University has been named the best public college in New York State by Business First.

The online publication has ranked BU 16th overall among public universities in the country, and best of all the SUNY schools. The top 4 were Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia and Berkeley. However, Binghamton outranked nearly 500 public universities including some notable schools such as Ohio State, Pitt and Purdue. Stony Brook was the next SUNY school on the list coming in at 24.