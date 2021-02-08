Binghamton University moves into new Johnson City Nursing School

BINGHAMTON, NY – Classes are beginning this week at Binghamton University, including in the newly renovated Health Sciences building in Johnson City.

This will be the first time the old Endicott Johnson building will be in use as a part of the B-U extended campus.

The school bought the building in 2015, and renovations began in March of last year.

The interior was completely updated with state-of-the-art classrooms, clinical labs, and common areas for students to study and relax.

The first 4 floors are completed, with the 5th and 6th floors still being renovated to accommodate new physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology classrooms.