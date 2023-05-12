VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At the end of the semester, college kids move out in a hurry, which is why one student came up with a convenient way to donate any unwanted items.

The Binghamton Move Out Project collects items from students who are moving out of their dorms or off-campus apartments.

Volunteers set up six tents around campus and collect items such as clothing, non-perishable food, appliances and furniture.

The donations get taken back to the MOP’s facility, where it is sorted, and eventually distributed to local community organizations.

The founder of the project, Christina Fuller says it has grown exponentially from when she and her friends operated out of her apartment.

“You see the streets down there lined with usable stuff. Students are moving out in a hurry. They’re crunched for time, they’re graduating, they may not have the means to donate, they might not know how to donate, so, that is why we started off campus. But, over the years we’ve been able to expand and now we partner with Residential Life and Physical Facilities to operate here on campus.”

Last year, on-campus collections yielded 2,780 pounds of donations that went to organizations such as the The Children’s Home, and the Addiction Center of Broome County.

Fuller says there are over 65 volunteers helping out.

Many are through the Susquehanna Group of the Sierra Club.