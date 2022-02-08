BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University keeps its place on a prestigious list of elite schools for the next 3 years.

Schools are eligible if they have at least 5 million dollars in research expenditures and grant at least 20 doctorates a year.

B-U has been labeled a R1- very high research activity school on a list put out by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

There are 146 schools on the R1 list, and B-U is one of 11 New York institutions to make the cut.

B-U’s first time making the list was in 2018.