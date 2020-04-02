Binghamton University is using 3-D printers to make ventilator equipment

BINGHAMTON, NY – Aside from its massive gift of personal protective equipment to the local healthcare community, Binghamton University is looking at other ways it can assist with the response to COVID-19.

Professors at the school have been using 3-D printers to produce special reusable masks, plastic face shields and special adapters that would allow one ventilator to serve multiple patients.

The ventilator design has 1 inlet bringing oxygen into the ventilator with 4 to 6 outlets dispersing the oxygen evenly to patients connected to it.



Assistant Professor of Engineering Jia Deng says the adapters can reduce some of the need for ventilators.

“I feel like I am contributing to the needs of local hospitals, and maybe, possibly for the statewide or nationwide needs, so I am glad I am making some kind of contribution,” says Deng.

Professors have placed their designs online for anyone to use.



While they have been producing their own prototypes for local hospitals to use, they would need a manufacturing partner to ramp up mass production.



Another project is the creation of a disinfecting procedure for masks using U-V rays.



The rays effectively destroy any virus on the masks.