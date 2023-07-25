BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Members of the community are being invited to the BU campus for a hiring event.

Binghamton University is hosting a job fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on August 2 in the Events Center. A variety of custodial, grounds, entry-level maintenance and entry-level clerical jobs are available. Representatives from the college will be in attendance to discuss the open positions with those interested. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes or applications the day of the event. Those interested in a custodial or maintenance opening will be able to undergo on on-site job interview,

Binghamton University has just launched a new pilot Employee Referral Bonus program for new applicants. The program allows new hires to note the employee who referred them at the time of their application and both the employee and applicant with qualify for a $500 payment. Additional information can be found here.

Parking is available in the Events Center lot. For a full list of positions and benefits, visit binghamton.edu.