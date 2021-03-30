Binghamton University Graduate programs receive high rankings

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is moving up the ranks for its Graduate School offerings.

Twelve programs at the school are ranked in the top 100 by US News and World Report, with nine in the top 75.

Don Nieman, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Binghamton University says while Binghamton is known for its highly ranked undergraduate programs, these rankings bring a spotlight to the graduate programs that the school has been placing emphasis on.

“I think sometimes what people don’t realize is that Binghamton has world class graduate programs that are equally well regarded across the country and around the world and these latest US News and World Report rankings really underscore that,” says Nieman.

Programs that saw rises include English, nursing, business, and public affairs.

BU has around 4,000 students in its graduate programs, about a quarter of the school’s student population.