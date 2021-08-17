Binghamton University gets ready to welcome new students

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the fall semester just around the corner, Binghamton University is counting down the days till students begin to arrive.

This year, B-U received a record number of freshman, transfer and graduate applicants.

B-U is excited to welcome about 3,000 freshman, 1,000 transfer students and 1,600 graduate students.

Over the course of this week and into the weekend, students will be arriving on campus ready to move in.

Harvey Stenger, President of B-U says he’s excited that move in is back to normal, unlike how it was last year due to COVID.

“That tradition is back. We want the parents to be in there and hanging those posters and making that bed for their first nights sleep there and just that whole send off is going to be so much better this year than last years. I’m looking forward to that emotional vibe that we get during move in,” says Stenger.

Stenger went on to say that 90% of students uploaded proof of vaccination.

As for now, students will be required to wear masks indoors, but classes will go back to normal, no more socially distancing.

For the 10% not vaccinated, B-U will continue to test them once a week.

Classes for the fall semester begin on Tuesday.