Binghamton University forum hosts Diversity Discussion

BINGHAMTON, NY – Members of the Binghamton University Forum heard how an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion is helping a major Upstate financial institution prosper.

Glenn Jackson, the Chief Diversity Officer for M and T Bank, was the guest speaker at the B-U Forum luncheon last week.

Jackson leads a team of 9 working to make certain employees of all backgrounds feel inspired and a sense of belonging.

M and T has had a Chief Diversity Officer since 2016.

Jackson told the group that the goal is to assist workers in unpacking their unconscious biases and training managers to lead with empathy.

“At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about, creating culture for your employees, they’re empowered and impassioned, and applying that to exceed and be successful at our bank which will create better products, services and build better relationships with our communities,” says Jackson.

Jackson says the bank recently launched a project to map the experiences of Black, Latinex and female employees.

And it has developed a system of sponsorships in which managers help to sponsor other employees in moving up the ranks.