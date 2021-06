ALBANY, NY – Today New York State reached a vaccination rate of 70%.

In celebration, Governor Cuomo has lifted the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on the state, such as health screenings, mandatory disinfecting and gathering limitations for most places.

The Governor’s Office will also light up New York State Landmarks Blue and Gold.

Fireworks will also go off at several places around the state, including the Binghamton University West M Lot at 9:15.