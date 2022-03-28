BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is the latest school to lift the mask mandate for its students.

The update to the masking policy is already in affect for those on campus.

The decision comes following Broome County and BU’s low transmission rate, though students who still wish to mask may do so.

Masks are still required in some places, such as buses and healthcare facilities like the Decker Student Health Services Center, the University Counseling Center and surveillance and satellite testing sites.

Faculty may also ask students to wear a mask in their classrooms. BU says that if a student chooses not to do this they will not be penalized, though they hope all students comply and show respect and compassion for the more vulnerable.

Transmission rates will continued to be monitored and the mask mandate may be reinstated if need be.