BINGHAMTON, NY – As many universities look to rid themselves of mask mandates, Binghamton University has decided to defer the decision.

The school says they will decide on the mask mandate until March 26, five days following the end of Spring Break.

If at the time Broome County is still in the medium or dips to the low transmission category, then the mandate will be lifted.

If the mandate is lifted, B-U says they will still allow students to wear masks indoors if they choose and hopes the campus community can be respectful of everyone’s decision.

Cornell University released a statement on its mask mandate as well, saying it will be lifted for the most part, on March 14.

Masks will still need to be warn in health care settings, on transportation and in instruction settings.