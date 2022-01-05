BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton gets yet another COVID-19 testing option Friday.

Binghamton University will once again be operating as a PCR testing location.

The site is state run, part of Governor Hochul’s plan to open 10 additional SUNY campus testing sites for the winter COVID surge.

“As we continue to combat the winter surge it is essential that we provide more access to testing for New Yorkers to help limit the spread of this virus,” Hochul said. “With 10 sites opening by the end of this week and additional sites by the end of the next, we are quickly ramping up our ability to focus our resources where they are needed. While testing is critically important, we must ensure we continue to focus on all the tools available to us: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask.”

Hours of operation 8:30 to 4, at 10 Gannett Drive Monday through Friday.

Walk ins are welcome, but if you wish to make an appointment you can do so here.