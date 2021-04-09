Binghamton University begins administering one shot COVID vaccine doses

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Chancellor visits BU to check out its on-campus vaccination clinic.

Binghamton University has begun administering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to its students.

Earlier in the week SUNY announced the availability for J&J for 34 campuses, it’s now up to 38 campuses, and they have received approximately 21,000.

Students have done their part to keep their campus safe and as a result their positive cases are at a rate of only .3 percent over the last few weeks.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says vaccination is the key to returning to a more normal campus experience in the fall.

“Our students want to do this. Just think about it, one and done, came in today, takes 10 minutes. One shot, you can go home, safe and secure, knowing your family you aren’t going to be passing COVID and come back to a fully reopened situation in the fall. Right now we are going to do this voluntarily but we’ll cross that bridge if we have to get to it,” says Malatras.

Malatras says the issue isn’t getting the students vaccinated, they want to be vaccinated, it’s having enough doses available for them.

SUNY is also asking students to share their experience on social media using the hashtags It’s Your Turn or Know your Vax.