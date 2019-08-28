Binghamton University acquires rare, high tech X-ray machine



BINGHAMTON N.Y – Binghamton University is acquiring a rare instrument that it hopes will advance its research into a number of cutting edge technologies.



BU announced that it is buying a 1.75 million dollar X-ray machine called HAXPES which stands for Hard X-ray Photo-electron Spectroscopy.



A so-called hard X-ray can measure the insides of an item better than a soft X-ray which largely measures surface areas.

It’s much larger than the one grad students are seen working with here.



Physics Professor Louis Piper is Director of the Institute for Materials Research at BU.



He says because the devices won’t have to be disassembled, measurements can be taken while they’re running.

“Devices are essentially just sandwiches of materials. Whether they’re a battery, a solar cell, a transistor, they’re essentially just sandwiches of materials. And that layer between the 2 materials is really important for determining how well those devices perform,” says Piper.

Piper sees many applications for the HAXPES, in lithium ion battery, flexible electronics, small scale computing and solar energy harvesting research.

B-U will receive only the 3rd HAXPES ever made and will have the first outside of Europe.

It’s expected to arrive in a couple of years.