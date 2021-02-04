Binghamton, United Way to provide skating gear for kids

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the popularity of the new ice rink at Cheri Lindsey Park, the City of Binghamton and the United Way are helping more kids take to the ice.

Mayor Rich David announced a partnership between the city and the United Way of Broome County to hold a skate and helmet drive.

The city will also be providing 22-hundred dollars to purchase roughly 40 pairs of skates and 40 helmets for Binghamton kids.

David said in a statement that while the new rink has become a family-favorite destination, this effort is intended to help those who may not be able to afford the necessary items to enjoy it.

The drive begins on Monday and runs through next Friday.

Donations can be dropped off at the Lee Barta Coummunity Center at 108 Liberty Street.