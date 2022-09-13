BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University has joined the Interior Northeast Region Hub of the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (I-Corps).

Today, the National Science Foundation announced that it has awarded $15 million over five years to establish the new Interior Northeast Region Hub, a region that stretches from New Hampshire to West Virginia.

According to the University, “I-Corps programming nationwide empowers researchers to combine their technical and scientific knowledge with an entrepreneurial mindset to develop new technologies and startups that benefit society. The I-Corps curriculum addresses the knowledge gap between the skills needed to develop an innovative technology in a lab and the skills needed to bring that technology to market.”

Binghamton University will be joined by hub partner institutions Dartmouth College, Rochester Institute of Technology, SUNY Buffalo, Syracuse University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Rochester, University of Vermont, West Virginia University, and Cornell University.

Each of these schools will host innovation corps courses and contribute to programming and curriculum strategy.

“To be a part of this cohort of premier research institutions, whose dedication to innovation is so outstanding, is truly exciting.” said Per Stromhaug, associate vice president for innovation and economic development at Binghamton University. “The ecosystem that the Interior Northeast I-Corps Hub will support and expand is sure to create lasting effects for the entrepreneurs we will assist, as well as our region.”

The Interior Northeast Region Hub will officially launch on January 1st, 2023.