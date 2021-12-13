TOWN OF UNION, NY – A Binghamton state trooper is credited with saving the life of a child.

On November 29, Troopers got a call regarding a choking child in the Town of Union.

Trooper David Draudt of Binghamton was dispatched to the residence, where he found a 2 year-old choking on a pancake.

The child was new to eating solid, dry foods.

Draudt was able to give the child black blows until he started to breathe again.

Following that, he was able to open his mouth and sweep the remaining bits of the pancake out of the airway.

Draudt says he was happy to be at the right place at the right time.

The New York State Police released a bodycam video, though it could be triggering for some viewers.