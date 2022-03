BINGHAMTON, NY – Rain, shine, sleet or snow, the 16th Annual Binghamton Train Show chugs into town tomorrow!

The show runs from 10 AM to 3 PM at the American Legion at 77 Robinson Street.

The cost of admission is $5.00, and children under 12 gets in free with an adult.

The family friendly event is brought to you by Village Train and Hobby.

For more information call 607-343-5184.

The event is still on and has no plans of being cancelled due to inclement weather.